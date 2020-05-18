The fiance of Jennifer Lopez reflects back on the time with the children: “Come together” – the one Who

+



Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez shared a photo on her Instagram in which it appears is lying on the couch at home with Jennifer Lopez, taking advantage of the time together. In the legend, he was inspired to talk to you about the importance of staying in the union and in a period as difficult as that of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

“The biggest benefit of spending so much time at home, which is spend time with my family. Sometimes we get so busy in our lives that it’s easy to lose sight of the importance of family time for all of us. Don’t let your time slip away without taking advantage of it to the fullest. Hug your loved ones. All of the day. Relax… together…. Let them laugh… together…. Smile…. together…. To be… together,” he said.

