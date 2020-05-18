The Hackers who stole the files of celebrities in releasing the documents, by Lady Gaga

The hackers who attacked the office of a law firm in the field of entertainment in the United States, have published papers that are given to Lady Gaga, after having doubled their ransom demand to US$ 42 million (or approximately$ 243 million) in the last Thursday (the 14th).

Entitled, “REvil”, and the group of hackers, it would be in Eastern Europe, and would have stolen private emails, contracts, and details of the law firm of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, with a head office in New York city, at the beginning of the week.

Now, thanks to the demands of the ransom were rejected, the hackers have posted on their web site in a folder of about 2.4 gigabytes of disk space, including on the part of the work of the legal office of the law firm has done for Lady Gaga. All the files seem to be mainly documents to the standard of the music industry.

According to the Daily Mail, all the documents including contracts is sent to the producer, co-workers and members of their tours, deals, promotional sheets, expenses forms, confidentiality agreements, contracts for the performers, the forms of reimbursement, to the artist Jeff Koons, and a few production stills.

Here are a few photos from the leaked documents!

In addition to Lady Gaga, the firm also represents stars such as Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, Madonna, Drake, The Weekend, among other things.

The hackers claim to still have your “dirty laundry” to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, even though the president has never been a client of the firm, according to a source.

According to information from the american site Page Six, “REvil”, posted a message on Thursday saying: “The bailout is now at$ 42 million. The next person will post it to Donald Trump. There is an election in progress, and we have found a ton of dirty laundry at the time.” Previously, the group had asked for$ 21 million, so as not to leak the data from the text.

The group claims it has obtained 767 gigabytes of information on the company, including any contract, agreement of confidentiality, and contact information, and private correspondence is private.

They, too, are the backups encrypted, and will provide you with only one way to get to them if the company you are paying.

A source told Page Six that one of the attorneys for the founders of the company, to Allen Grubman, don’t “negotiate with terrorists”.

The message of the group, said Grubman: “we will destroy him, his company, and if the money is not paid.

Celebrities are often targets of cyber-attacks

Celebs here and there that are the targets of attacks by hackers. When you are not under threat, your personal data, photos, music and even videos turn out to be exposed on the social networks.

Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez are just a few of the stars who have already suffered some damage to the virtual, or have intimacy with him in the show against his or her will.

Remember the case!

Ariana Grande

In the fall of 2017, a hacker broke into the Instagram of Ariana Grande. But, rather than steal the photos, he began to publish messages, with the content of xenófobico, racist, homophobic, and misogynistic, in the name of the singer. A short time later, she has regained control of the account and deleted all your posts.

Miley Cyrus

Iggy Azalea

Demi Lovato

Cardi B