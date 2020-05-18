The signs of the zodiac, you like to ignore

Some of the signs of the zodiac, you can’t even admit it, but they are masters at ignoring others, sometimes even intentionally.

The stars

The aries tends to immerse himself in some matters and forget about the rest, and skip what you don’t consider it a priority at the moment. They can do this with the people you love, but when you do not care for, tend not to give a damn about the charges.

The bull

The taurino is a self-willed, and because of this, he is a master of ignoring warnings, reviews and, the rules laid down by others. He also likes to take charge and act as you want to, don’t let people stop you. You can also choose to skip sign-in issues in-depth, involving strong feelings and emotions.

The sign of capricorn

The capricorn man lives busy, because they tend to commit to too many things at the same time. For this reason, it may end up ignoring the others, and it may not be the best person to take the initiative to bring us closer together. Don’t feel guilty when you ignore those who don’t already adds so much to your life, or every time you start the conflict.

The tank

The aquarius is not one person that is known to convert readily to the opinions of others, and it can be a very selfless keeping in contact on the day, the one that makes you ignore it with ease. When it comes to friendship, he will try to be present and “ice” can mean any of the drama unresolved.