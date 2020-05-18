The team of Amber Heard accusing his Wife of making psychological abuse

Johnny Depp he did a rant against the charges of assault of his ex-wife, Amber Heardthe IN To the british, and controversy! Shortly after his statement, the staff of the Heard promptly issued a decision on the matter.
In the magazine, the actor, who has also been sued after alleged assault on set of the shoot, and if he said nought to be seen as a violent man, and he denied having physically assaulted the actress.
He said that he considers himself to be a “bully“in addition to knowing that all the allegations in “they would be on top of me, and that would be the weirdest“with the passage of time. “I’m not going to get into a contest of piss with anyone about it. Spit out what you need to spit, and to, you know, my lawyers will take care of the rest. I never went out, and I have talked about this sh*“.
Depp also said that he felt like the character Quasimodo, from the The Hunchback of Notre Dame. “I could feel people looking at me in a different way, for the sake of the region. So, people are starting to put things in the magazine such as ‘He’s insane. It needs to have a health and safety’. You know, things that border on the ridiculous. In the final analysis, the truth will be revealed to you in all of this“.
Returning to the team for the Heard island sent out a press release on Wednesday, is 3, since the publication of the magazine.
“It is outrageous that the QA has not spoken to any of the many eyewitnesses to the physical abuse of Mr. Depp at the Sra. Heard it before publishing the articleit, ” said a spokesman for the Page Six. “If the QA would have done even basic inquiries about the claims of a Wife, he would have realized very quickly that their claims are completely false“.
“Mr. Depp flouted brazenly with the confidentiality agreement of the parties, however, refused to allow the Sra. Heard to respond to their unsubstantiated claims, in spite of the repeated requests that she be allowed to do so. Mr. Depp continues to shamefully out of its mental abuse at the Sra. Heard that he tried to put on a party that has been so painful for her life firmly in the past. You just have to look for the physical evidence to draw the appropriate conclusion“.
Also, in the Page Sixthe lawyer for the Wife said that the actor was “you simply against the persistent allegations of child abuse in the Sra. Heard“.
The actors got married in the year 2015, and parted ways after 15 months, but the divorce was only finalized in the fall of 2017.
