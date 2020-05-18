This is the tutorial for the Selena Gomez, is the most important of the last several years

–

We are in the middle of the the pandemic of the coronavirus and to enhance the hygieneas a wash your hands several times a dayin addition to the stay indoors as much as possible, and to avoid contact with too many peoplesome of the actions that we can take to to help slow the spread of the COVID-19.

The forms of prevention in order to contain the virus, is one of the main issues at the moment, and they turned to the topic of the tutorial, as well as the internet. The purpose of the you teach people how to wash their hands the right waythe challenge #SafeHandsChallenge it was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Selena Gomez is one of the celebrities who took part in the campaign.

According to the web site of the north american PopSugarthe idea of action is anonymous, and celebrities you must also take the statements from the world health organization for a cleaning right from your hands. In a video posted by Selena on her Instagram, she goes on to explain some of the tips that have been given to wash it the right way.

The singer begins the video by reminding you of a very important thing: turn off the tap while soaping your hands. After all, it’s nothing of the waste of water, isn’t it? It then he says that it is important to spend a few good moments in the making of this preferably, up to 40 seconds), in addition to cleaning underneath your fingernails and between your fingers.

At the end of the recording, she challenges other celebrities to participate in, such as Gigi Hadid, Cardi B and Olivia Wilde. Attitude of sign to share the care of the disease, isn’t it?

Check it out below the steps recommended by the world health organization to wash your hands properly and to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Wet your hands with clean water. Apply a sufficient amount of soap to get lather on the hands. Rub the palms of your hands with each other. Rub the skin with the left hand, with the palm of the right hand at the same time they rub their fingers intertwined. Then do the same motion with the other hand. Put the palm of your hand, make your fingers, and rub them in place. Join the palms of the hands in a horizontal position with the fingers in the opposite direction, and pull on the fingers of one hand with the other to rub at them as well. Wrap the toes with the opposite palm and rub it by making circular movements. Make a circular motion with the tips of your fingers, the palm of the opposite hand to clean up under your nails. Rinse it off with water. Pat dry with a paper towel. Use a paper towel to turn the faucet on in the sink.

He noted all of these things?



