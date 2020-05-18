Travis Scott said in the interview that you will always love you Kylie Jenner

No matter what happens, Travis Scott will always have a special fondness for Kylie Jenner! In a recent interview with the magazine XXL, Travis if you’ve opened up about their status, and the current state of hip-hop, and his latest project JACKBOYS.
When asked about parenthood since the arrival of the Stormi Websterthe rapper said,”being a father is better than I thought. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She is my best friend. It makes life a little easier for you. It just inspires me and it amazes me every day with what’s on your mind. It’s so crazy“.
The show Astroworld we also talked about the process to appoint his daughter, and he revealed that he and Kylie have created the name together. “I love that your mother and I always will love you, “he added.
As fans will recall, the couple broke up in October of this year, but since then they have kept things cordial.
However, Lisa said that -“the most difficult part of the relationship is just trying to be one without a million voices outside from interfering“.
In spite of the pause in the novel-two years of age, they will continue to spend time with each other. More recently, of course, of the beauty that was in the Instagram to show you a surprise that one of the favorite characters from Stormi at Nowthe Poppy, and is made by her and the rapper.
A The E! News it also revealed that the two would spend the holidays together with a Stormi, in the Los Angeles area.
“They will do things as a family, in order to make this as wonderful as possible for Stormi. Travis will be at the family party, and a number of other meetings as well“she told the reporter.
The rapper also told the magazine XXL on his latest musical project, in which the fans are concerned that he may have spoken to you of the termination in a single John.
But, in his own words, Travis explained that JACKBOYS it is “only the body of the work is done, with a few of my friends and people that I have ever done in music. It’s just a fun, pretty, and cool“ended it.