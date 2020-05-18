Travis Scott said in the interview that you will always love you Kylie Jenner

No matter what happens, Travis Scott will always have a special fondness for Kylie Jenner! In a recent interview with the magazine XXL, Travis if you’ve opened up about their status, and the current state of hip-hop, and his latest project JACKBOYS.

When asked about parenthood since the arrival of the Stormi Websterthe rapper said,”being a father is better than I thought. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She is my best friend. It makes life a little easier for you. It just inspires me and it amazes me every day with what’s on your mind. It’s so crazy“.

The show Astroworld we also talked about the process to appoint his daughter, and he revealed that he and Kylie have created the name together. “I love that your mother and I always will love you, “he added.

As fans will recall, the couple broke up in October of this year, but since then they have kept things cordial.