Voiced by Angelina Jolie, is a lecturer in the GERALD

July 23, 2019

Free of charge. For the lovers of the universe, and don’t have a program not to be missed for the next day, the 25th, Thursday, at 17: 30. On this day, in the GERALD BH (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Belo Horizonte) is going to get the actress as she is a Prisoner of Ficher, to the debate. “Giving a voice to the animated characters”. During the meeting, she will talk about her career, process, work, building in the voice of a character who is already dubbed as well as some facts of his career.

The activity is free, takes place inside of the programming of the Factory-of-Dreams – Show entertainment” which is the last day of the 10 comes to viewing films, the success of the DreamWorksAnimation at the cultural center of the Praça da Liberdade. It is also confirmed that the presence of the film critic Marcelo Miranda. At the mediation meeting, it is the responsibility of the curator of the show, we had to Write and Lira, Etc.

Get To Know Miriam

Born in Rio de Janeiro, at the Miriam Ficher god is the first step in his artistic career at the age of nine, making figures in the Network in the world. At age 12, she played the character of Lú in the novel, “I can See the Moon in the Sky” (1976), and at the age of 13, he started playing after it was passed in a test in the series of “the Family” on TV Bandeirantes. At that time, the company’s [da série] Angelina Bonates decided to gamble on a pre-teen to be playing a character of a child. [Até então apenas adultos dublavam crianças]. I did a test, I got the chance, and I was the first child, still in voiceover,” he says.

From then on, Ficher participated in the don’t in regularly, and hasn’t stopped since. Over the course of his 42-year career has also lent his voice to some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood-among them Angelina Jolie in the movie ‘60 Seconds’, and ‘Mr. and Sra. Smith’; Drew Barrymore (‘As if for the first time’, and ‘charlie’s angels’); Natalie Portman (‘V for Vendetta’; and Nicole Kidman (‘the Wife of make-believe,’ and ‘the Invaders’). The rio de janeiro-already dubbed, Sandra Bullock, Emma Thompson, uma Thurman, and Cate Blanchett.

The curriculum of the don’t stop there. In this series, she, they, the character of Amelia Shepherd in “Grey’s Anatomy”, by Joyce Byers of “Stranger Things,” and Charlene’s “Family Dinosaur”. Already, in the cartoon, dubbed Velma Dinkley in the “Scooby-Doo”; Sarah in “the Horse of Fire, Pandora, in The “Knights of the Zodiac”; Babs in “Tiny Toon adventures”; Pumaira in the “ThunderCats”, and many, many others. In the universe, the Planet, the voice, the air that is present in the character of Ginger, The Escape of the Chickens”), and on the Kitty’s Paw, Soft-spoken (‘puss in Boots-3D’). I love all the designs that I have made. Because there’s a very particular love in the games. The fans make it worth your while,” he says.

According to Miriam, in the case of designs, it usually creates a voice for your character or are inspired by the original. “We’re going to be playing an actress, I go with the character [dela] in the original version. Why don’t I create the voices, I just go with the inspiration from them. Breathing, in fact. What they do, I will do it. They have studied for months for this role, then, do I get to the studio, studying the scene, and then follow what they did, after all, they are the masters of the game, said.

For the sake of the many jobs the us government is even acknowledged by the voice of every day, wherever you are. In the supermarket, on the subway, in the stores… and The first people are looking at me, and then say, “can I ask you something?” (laughter) so, that account is reminding you, one day, she and the girls were shopping at a store when the clerk asked me if the Prisoner was in. “I said, ” yes, and she asked for an autograph. I was dying of embarrassment, and the whole store was looking at,” he recalls fondly.

Service:

The Debate ‘Giving Voice to the Animated Characters’ Participation in the show voiced by Miriam Ficher, and the film critic Marcelo Miranda. The mediation of the curator to Write the Turkish Lira Gomes

Venue: CCBB-belo horizonte, the Praça da Liberdade, 450 Employees

Date: 25th July, Thursday, at 17: 30

Entrance is free (those interested in participating must pick-up tickets 1 hour prior to the start of the discussion)

Info: (31) 3431-9503

