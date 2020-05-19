1 – Amber Heard is going to give US$ 7 million for the divorce with his Wife

Actress Amber Heard on the red carpet at the 71st Golden Globe awards, in Los Angeles. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has said on Thursday (17), which is donating US$ 7 million (Us$ 22.7 million) from her divorce settlement with the actor Johnny Depp for a charity.

Heard’s 30-year-old said in a statement that it was dividing the total amount of money among the organizations of the American Civil Liberties Union, and specifically to prevent violence against women and children, and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

“As it is described in the restraining order, and the settlement of the divorce, the money he didn’t have any paper to me in person and you don’t have to, except for the fact that I can’t give it to a charity and, in doing so, I hope to help those least able to defend themselves,” said the actress.

The rep for Depp did not respond to immediate requests for comment on the information.

Wife, 53-year-old and the actress has agreed to own the hard to divorce on Tuesday (the 16th), the day before the session court on the status of the restraining order she has obtained against her husband.

The couple released a statement together, calling their relationship “to the intensely passionate, and sometimes volatile, but always connected by love”, adding that “there was never any intent to harm the physical and emotional”.