All the Time – A Rainy Day in New York city”: the Film, Selena Gomez became the biggest box-office globally during the pandemic

In the movie “A Rainy Day in New York city” it is ready from the year 2018, almost wasn’t released, but it turned out to be the biggest box-office globally during the pandemic. Stars Timothée Chalamet, and Selena Gomez, the film was directed by Woody Allen. That is the problem. The recordings took place in the midst of the scandals and that he would have sexually abused the actress and Dylan Farrow. With this, Amazon Studios has decided to discontinue its production.

Years later, after the film was released on streaming platforms, and in some of the rooms, in the cinema. It so happens that a few theaters are open, because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. The countries that are still running are South Korea and Norway, and, therefore, we collected data from those countries.

According to Box Office Mojo, “A Rainy Day in New York was in the lead at the box office, racking up A$ 339,6 billion (about u.s.$ 2 million). It is worth noting that in Norway, it opened in the theaters for about seven days. Already in the republic of Korea in the South, and the closing of the halls has never been a requirement of the government, despite the fact that the population has adhered to the recommendations of the world health organization (World Health Organization).

Check out the synopsis for the film:

The young men Ashleigh (Elle Fanning), and Gatsby (Timothée Chalamet) are a couple who is planning a romantic trip to New York city. However, when they arrive at the site, the plan change as: Ashleigh discovers a chance to do an interview with a famous film director Roland Pollard’s (Liev Schreiber), and Gatsby have been having a younger sister (Selena Gomez), a former lover. Along the way, Ashleigh, and Gatsby is to discover new passions and opportunities.

To try to minimize the damage that is caused by the choice to make a film with Woody Allen, who at the end of the film, including Selena Gomez,, has donated his fee, or an even higher-to the movement, “Time’s Up”, which provides support for women who are victims of sexual abuse.

The award-winning filmmaker Woody Allen has signed a contract for four films for Amazon Studios, which has not been complied with. Because of this, he would have asked for a compensation of damages of US$ 68 million). The alleged sexual harassment has never been proven.

Most recently, Selena Gomez has stated that he would like to work on, but it is often rejected in the test seem to be very young, even after 27 years. “I really want to make a movie. I really want to do a TV show. I seem to be ‘too young’ most of the time, or those who are not able to separate the ” I ” of a character, that bothers me. I do the test. Do I have to wait for my time to come,” he told the magazine in the WSJ.

Prior to being a singer, Selena Gomez, was well-known as an actress starring in the series “Wizards of Waverly Place”. She has also done movies such as “the Program of Protection of Princesses”, “Monte-Carlo”, “the Ransom in a High-Speed, “Anything to Be with Her”, “Friendship is Unlikely”, etc.