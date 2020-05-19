Amber Heard meets the promise after the divorce from his Wife

The name of the Amber Heard it has just been included in the list of honored donors to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Because of the american actress, has complied with the divorce settlement from the actor Johnny Deppby donating to this charity the sum that he received to the separation.

In 2016, when it was announced that a decree of divorce, on the day of The Girl In Danish he pledged to donate 7 million us dollars (about 6 million euros to two charities: the American Civil Liberties Union, association for the support of victims of domestic violence, and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. This is the last in the group stage, has recently revealed that She had donated between 1 and 5 million dollars to the hospital over the last year.

“It is an honor to the terms of these donors, who we thank you for your generosity during the fiscal year, in the fall of 2017. On behalf of all the children and families whose lives have been improved and we thank you sincerely” it reads in the note, which is included in the name of the actress in between those of the other donors.

Remember that She and his Wife were divorced after the actress has made an allegation of physical abuse. She has pledged to withdraw the complaint, and noted that the amount of winners to receive the “ex” was to be delivered to both parties. “As it is described in the restraining order and the divorce settlement, the money does not matter to me, it never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to a charity and, in so doing, I hope to help those who have the least capacity to defend themselves”, the actress said at the time.