Amber Heard, the former from his Wife, the daring in the neckline at the Cannes film Festival – Marie Claire Magazine

The slits and the necklines are not lacking on the red carpet of the Cannes film Festival. On Thursday (10.05), Amber Heardthe ex-girlfriend of Johnny Deppat the time , attracted all the looks on the red carpet of the event. For the premiere of “Sorry Angel,” she wagered in a flower-print dress with the top part of superdecotada, leaving the look very sexy. The use of the part of the designer Valentino, She left out the tattoos on the rib cage on the show.

Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

