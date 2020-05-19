Amber Heard – The magazine of the women’s

Last-modified: On 17 February 2017, at 09:13 for oRedacao.

Full name: Amber Laura Heard

Date of birth: 22/04/1986

The city: Austin

The countryIn The United States

Astrological sign: Taurus

FriendsJohn Carpenter, Nicolas Cage, Tasya Van Ree, Charlize Theron, Marie de Villepin, David Duchovny

Amber Heard has already been named one of the 100 sexiest women in the world the magazine United states in the years 2010 and 2013. She has done work in film and TV as an actor, assumed the role of a producer on the film. With a personal life, too hectic, the beautiful and often appears in the headlines of celebrity magazines and on the internet.

An actress committed to

She was born in 22 April 1986, Austin, Texas, the daughter of the father, a contractor, and mother is a civil servant. The eldest daughter of the double, and Amber Heard, has a younger sister, Whitney houston. His relationship with art began as a teenager. In high school, she participated in the theater group, and even made a commercial for a local brand.

At the age of 17, after the end of the study, she moved to New York city, where he embarked on a career as a model. However, was disappointed with his job, he decided to move to Los Angeles, where she began her career in acting.

In 2004, she made her first film, the feature film All for the win, playing the role of Mary, is a character without too much emphasis on the drama. It is, however, an appearance in the first-and only-season of the famous series of Hidden Palmsin 2007, she it has become known to the general public. In this role, Amber Heard has had to lose eleven kilo in four months. In Brazil, the series was aired by the channel A&E in the same year as the release in the us of A.

In the film, her first role as a protagonist was in All for it (2007), a thriller movie, in which she is a young, popular, and Mandy Lane. Another film that has marked his career The voyage of the fear (2010). At length, it is one of the players, the Staff. This is a remake of the film of the same name from the 1970’s. In this long, Amber, Heard, held his first job as a coprodutora.

In February 2016, the actress participated in the controversial drama, The girl in Danish. She made the character, Oola Paulson, a friend of the couple, the protagonist. The movie told the life of Lili Elbeone of the first transgender in the world. In the years following, she plays a Mere super-heroine in dc comics, in the movies Justice league of america (2017), and Aquaman (2018).

Behind the camera

In December 2008, the actress has revealed to the press that his homosexuality when he appeared publicly with his wife in the time of the photography Tasya Van Ree. The two took part in the 2010 commemoration of the twenty-five years in the organization, not the government, the american GLAAD – the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (Gay and Lesbian alliance Against Defamation). This was also the year of the end of the earth.

In 2011, the filming of the movie The diary of a journalist, you are drunkshe became acquainted with the star, Johnny Depp, the ex-husband of French actress, Vanessa Paradis. A year later, they started dating in February of 2015 and they got married. The marriage did not last very long. The former lovebirds announced they will divorce in may of 2016.

Copyright photo: Buckner/However/Shutter/INDIA