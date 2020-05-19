An actress from The Vampire Diaries, replaces Angelina Jolie in the role

The book had been adapted earlier for movies, with Angelina Jolie in the lead role. In the movie, the name of the protagonist was changed to that of Amelia Sachs, to Amelia Donaghy.

In the new series, the main character keeps its original name and many of the most important features of the character.

“My favorite part of the Bar is their vulnerability, and at the same time, it makes it stronger. Sometimes it is understood that it is capable to do so. And I really like it. I’ve always believed that someone is courageous, is not necessarily to never feel fear,” says Arielle kebbel’s.

Lincoln Rhyme: the Hunt in the Bone Collector follows the story of detective Amelia Sachs, who joined the investigator in a wheelchair to Lincoln Rhyme, to discover the identity and arrest of the serial killer known as the Collector’s Piece.

The series premiered on AXN on may 18, and it shows as the first season.

