Bella Thorne will be honored for the direction of the x-rated movie

The former actress of Disney Bella Thorne you will receive a prize from the site PornHubafter driving an x-rated movie inspired by Romeo and Juliet. In the film, an adult is entitled Her & HimShe or He is in the Portuguese language.

In the second edition of Framing the Awards Show, which will take place in October, Thorne will receive the Vision Award. In your social networks in a Body is putting out from the audio recordings of the details of the behind the scenes of his first work as a director of the movie as an adult.

