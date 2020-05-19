Bieber put “trick” to boost the music, and the fans of k-pop, don’t forgive him – 11/01/2020

Justin Bieber, who released it in the first few days of the year, single Used, not measuring efforts for their music to reach the number one spot on the digital platform.

To this end, the canadian polemizou to the post, “tricks”, to his fans, and the content of it, however, he was pulled out of the air by the actual singer, a few moments later.

In social media, Bieber is asking for the middle of the photo, so the fans are using Spotify to create playlists with a single, leaving you, the list is in “repeat”.

if u don’t have a number one, just make a 5 page slide show and ASKING UR FANS TO GAME THE SYSTEM BY LISTENING TO UR SONG ON REPEAT QOIETLY WHILE THEY SLEEP and can buy it multiple times this is what the industry looks like in 2020 lol this shit is so sadhttps://t co/PquvuHRQTH pic.twitter.com/hhYnLrAsSF — the ol’ flirty bastard (@unclenappy) January 10, 2020

After that, the advice is to leave it Used to play even when the user is awake. “Don’t leave us in the fight. Listen at a low volume. Let it play while you sleep”.

In addition to the “programmer’s guide”, the album gives a hint that there is a controversy for the fans. “If you’re not from the US, you can download a VPN app. To set up the VPN to the US and set up an account on Spotify”.

The issue is that this approach, which is used by various fan clubs, and end up “bypassing” the rules of the platform, as it allows you to understand what the user is listening to a song from another country.

Fans of k-pop’s impact

The attitude, Bieber has dropped like a bomb on social media. The “kpoppers” (the fans of the genre to south korea’s k-pop have been the main critics of the canadian, as a number of songs in asian end up performing in the top of the charts.

On Twitter, the hashtag “justinbieberisoverparty” was among the topics most discussed on the social network this morning.

In the books, a storm of criticism when he was seen. But there were also a lot of jabs of his own fans, from the canadian to the “kpoppers” – precisely because it is not aware of Bieber’s.

To whom it is “affiliated” to the world of k-pop did not approve of the action. For a few surfers, making the most of the idol is more important than trying to destabilize Bieber.

To see some of the responses:

And we’re going to a j*b is cancelled out by the 3864936291628 time pic.twitter.com/dKgbiYjLgZ#justinbieberisoverparty — ????? (@BTSdogg) January 11, 2020

The Views here at the kings @BTS_twt#justinbieberisoverparty pic.twitter.com/w1eQKKYs8T — : ????????Sec Fav in the set please (@DidYouSeeMyBang) January 11, 2020

#justinbieberisoverparty a couple of days ago, fans of Kpop has lifted a tag-on to speak of the idols of them, and I didn’t see any Belieber playing for me, and it very well could. For all the Belieber’s are to be congratulated on playing for love instead of hate. — Babz (@xxUnicorniaxx) January 11, 2020

the guy made a mistake? wrong, but you are being very unkind, and it has become a chase! what’s the point of getting to make all of this hate??? you don’t like? don’t follow, don’t speak #justinbieberisoverparty — ??|The Ge’s ? STREAM silver the hedgehog (@offlinie) January 11, 2020