Bieber put “trick” to boost the music, and the fans of k-pop, don’t forgive him – 11/01/2020

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
8


Justin Bieber, who released it in the first few days of the year, single Used, not measuring efforts for their music to reach the number one spot on the digital platform.

To this end, the canadian polemizou to the post, “tricks”, to his fans, and the content of it, however, he was pulled out of the air by the actual singer, a few moments later.

In social media, Bieber is asking for the middle of the photo, so the fans are using Spotify to create playlists with a single, leaving you, the list is in “repeat”.

After that, the advice is to leave it Used to play even when the user is awake. “Don’t leave us in the fight. Listen at a low volume. Let it play while you sleep”.

In addition to the “programmer’s guide”, the album gives a hint that there is a controversy for the fans. “If you’re not from the US, you can download a VPN app. To set up the VPN to the US and set up an account on Spotify”.

The issue is that this approach, which is used by various fan clubs, and end up “bypassing” the rules of the platform, as it allows you to understand what the user is listening to a song from another country.

READ MORE:  "I don't give a damn about you"

Fans of k-pop’s impact

The attitude, Bieber has dropped like a bomb on social media. The “kpoppers” (the fans of the genre to south korea’s k-pop have been the main critics of the canadian, as a number of songs in asian end up performing in the top of the charts.

On Twitter, the hashtag “justinbieberisoverparty” was among the topics most discussed on the social network this morning.

In the books, a storm of criticism when he was seen. But there were also a lot of jabs of his own fans, from the canadian to the “kpoppers” – precisely because it is not aware of Bieber’s.

To whom it is “affiliated” to the world of k-pop did not approve of the action. For a few surfers, making the most of the idol is more important than trying to destabilize Bieber.

To see some of the responses:

READ MORE:  A lawyer for Kodak, Black tries to support Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill, in the case of hip hop music



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here