Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston make love in the south of France to the Boil

The romance between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting more and more serious. The actor took to his ex-wife (they were married from 2000 to 2005) and is known for the Castle of Miraval, in the south of France, where, in 2014, got married to Angelina Jolie, and that’s one of the assets that will be held in the division of the wealth of the former marriage.

“They are very excited about the fact that they are back together…. But on this trip, it was a huge risk, since it is only going to infuriate Angelina even morereveals a source close to the two actors in the magazine ‘Life & Style’.

“The property is still owned by Brad and Angelina, as well as being the place where the two exchanged wedding rings, in the presence of the children. It has a very special place”– he adds.

The same source as the account in the publication, which Bell thought that She was going “enjoy the idyllic surroundings and all the privacy in the hotel” and it doesn’t seem to be worried about, for it was a place very special to him, and Angelina. “He’s done everything that She felt at home, and that trip was very special for them both”he says.

Brad Pitt, the 56-year-old, and Jennifer Aniston, 51, decided to leave the bet on love, and for 15 years after they had signed the divorce papers.

The castle has cost about 40 million euros

Located in Correns in the south of France, the chateau Miraval cost of € 40 million. Built in the sixteenth century. SEVENTEENTH century, and it has more than 500 acres, private lake, and there are 35 guest rooms. The property is a wine Côte de Provence Miraval Jolie-Pitt & Perrin.