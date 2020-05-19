Brazil registered for the first time in more than a thousand deaths from coronavirus in a single day

After almost three months since the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Brazil (26th February) and is a little more than two months from the time it has been recorded as the first death in the course of the disease (17 march), in Brazil, reached on Tuesday evening to mark the thousands of deaths recorded 24 hours a day. It also broke the record of the cases reported in one day. According to the Ministry of Health, 17.971 people have lost their lives as a result of the covid-19 (non-1.179 records in the past 24 hours, the biggest so far). In total, it is officially 271.628 people have already been infected. They were 17.408 a new record.

Read more:

Trump deemed to prohibit the travel of brazilians to the US, for the sake of the covid-19

The congress will look at the postponement of the election in 2020

In total, it is officially 271.628 people have already been infected. They were 17.408 new records in the next 24 hours.

According to the survey, from the Johns Hopkins University, and the Brazil is the 6th in the list of the countries with the most deaths were accumulated by the covid-19, and is second only to the United States of america (91.570), United Kingdom (35.422), Italy (32.169), paris, France (28.025), and Spain (27.778).

As it says on the department of Health, the new registrations in 24 hours doesn’t indicate actually how many people have died or have become infected from one day to the next, but the number of records that had a diagnosis of a coronavirus confirmed in the meantime.

The more information you at the moment