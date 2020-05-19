Check out the price of the dollar in trade, in real time, on Tuesday, may 19,

The dollar’s trade opened on a slight drop on Tuesday (the 19th). At 9: 30 am, the currency was sold at R$ 5.70, a decline of up to 0.25%. Already, the dollar, which is the average of the values in the exchange offices, records a fall of 0.33 per cent, to$ 6,01.

The portal is Best in the foreign Exchange, it is possible to find the paper currency of the american, in São Paulo, for us$ 5,88. For those who prefer to acquire your dollars via a prepaid card, you will have to pay the price of$ 6,23.

The market follows the political scene in brazil and is awaiting the decision of the minister of the SUPREME federal court (Supremo Tribunal Federal), Celso de Mello, on the lifting of the confidentiality of the video from a council meeting in April. The images are used as evidence in allegations of interference in the politics of Jair, jair bolsonaro, in the PF (Federal Police), as made by the ex-minister Sergio Moro.

The quotation of the us dollar and the euro, in real-time:

The dollar business

The Euro