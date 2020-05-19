Coronavirus: Taylor Swift helps a local record store trying to survive in the midst of the crisis, Small Business, Large Business

+



In addition to assisting trade and commerce, Taylor Swift, will also give financial assistance to the fans during the crisis (Photo: WikkiCommons/Play)

With the collapse of the multi-Covid-19 reaching out to the business in all parts of the world, some of which rely on donations to keep going. This is especially the case in the Grimey”s, a local record store here in Nashville, which is receiving financial support from the singer Taylor Swift to keep her the staff. A source that has proven to help in the artist of the portal, and Rolling Stone.

As well as in many other countries, the north american trade, had to close its doors due to the measurements of the social isolation and quarantine and he felt the implications of it as a decline in sales and cut staff. Thanks to Taylor Swift, the Grimey”s managed to reverse the situation, the money to be donated by the singer, that is currently being used to maintain the employees and to ensure health insurance for the next three months.

So me and one of the owners of the shop, he told Rolling Stone magazine that, despite the fact that Taylor would have helped the population after the storm reaches los angeles, and other locations in the state of Tennessee, they didn’t think that would have been on the radar of a few. “We were very surprised, and I must say, in wonder, Taylor Swift came to us by way of his assistant, to provide support for the the pandemic the Covid,” he said.

The developer said that, with the financial support, he has a certain amount of peace and quiet in the back loans to pay rent, suppliers and other expenses.

As a way of coping with the crisis, the Grimey’s is repaginating your web site and sell your products buy online. Even though the live stream has been taken account of in the music business, many of the music stores also use the internet to sell Cd’s, Lp’s and tapes. You have the option, by delivery, by mail, or seeking to direct, in-store, and in areas where that service is permitted.

The results have been positive for the Grimey’s., Davis, says that one customer has purchased the two-disk block, which, before they were exhibited on the walls of the shop. “Maybe he’s trying to help,” he said. “But they really are wanting to show their support. It’s nice to see the on-line sales.”

In addition to trade, other people are also getting help from Taylor Swift during the the pandemic. The singer is offering financial support of up to US$ 3,000 to the difficulties generated by the crisis of the Covid-19.

