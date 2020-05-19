“Dear Class of 2020”: Beyonce and Taylor Swift and entering into the line-up





Beyonce and Taylor Swift are just some of the new features have been confirmed for the “Dear Class of 2020”, virtual event, produced by Youtube and is scheduled for the 6th of June, from 16h. Taylor will make a “special appearance”. For its time, the Games will appear with an “inspirational message” in accordance with the advice of a Youtube video.

In the event that it is a kind of festival, and it will merge the speeches and musical performances. The performance confirmed to date is that of the BTS, Camila Cabello, Chloe x Summer, CNCO, Doja Cat, and Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Maluma, and Megna Thee Stallion.

Full line-up

Already in the line-up of the talks are confirmed, president Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Beyonce, BTS, Lady Ggaa), Robert M. Gates, Sundar Pichai, Condoleeza Rice, and girl shot by taliban Yousafzai.

In addition to all of these names, there will also be Jackie Aina, A$AP, Science), Emma Chamberlain, Dude Perfect Kevin Durant, Finneas, Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, John Green, Zane Hijazi, Heath, Hussar, Mr. Kate, Alicia Keys, Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Nikkie de Jager, Mark Rober, Kelly Rowland, Taylor-Swift-and-The-Try-Guys.