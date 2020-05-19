Demi Rose receives the 2020 showing off their rear from Mexico, El Siglo de Torreón

Demi Rose will be welcomed by 2020, boasting your sexiness in Instagram, sharing to his followers a photo of his rear.

Posing from beaches, mexican, british model wowed his audience with a photo where he is seen posing back to back in a balcony, highlighting its attributes in a bikini.

“I don’t need that to find me. You don’t have to define it,” added Rose to the publication that has earned more than 380 thousand ‘I like’.

It should be noted that from a couple of days ago, Demi began to publish photographs of their stay in Mexico.