In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director, Ruben Fleischer, was asked if there is a chance that there is Zumbilândia 3 in the next decade or so.

While Fleischer says he’ll have to wait and see if Zumbilândia 2 has been a huge success at the box office, the actress, Emma Stone made the film an interesting glimpse into a family of hunters, and a gun.

Recommended content: