Exitoína · Scarlett Johansson confirms that the purpose of the recording of the movie, the Black Widow, and said, “the Outcome”

The actress says she was devastated by the fate of his character in Avengers: Ultimatum

The long-awaited film of the soil, the character of The Black Widowthe Marvel comicsalready ended the shooting. Who confirmed that he was the author of the character Scarlett Johanssonin an interview with the presenter Jimmy Fallon on the evening of Monday (21).

“We finished filming a few weeks ago. We recorded the film in London,” he said. “I-I’m so excited! I can’t wait to share it with the world. It was so amazing. I am biased, but I’m really excited about.”

According to the actress, the movie has given her a sense of closure. “Honestly, it has brought a decision for me that I needed to be,” said Johansson, who says she has been left devastated by the end of the character Upcoming Deadline. “I felt like I was shattered after his last film, the emotionally and literally, a joke.

++ David Harbour and ends up shooting the Black Widow and pulls at his beard to celebrate

Scarlett also took advantage of the opportunity to make it clear that your character has died, of the fact that, in the Ultimate. “People don’t believe it, and tried to convince myself that my character doesn’t die, or exist in an alternate universe, but it is not. I think that death is something final.”

Johansson, who recently confirmed the engagement to the actor, Colin Jost, you have two other movies that will be released soon. The story of a Marriagewith Adam Driver, you come to the Sign on the 6th of December, while the Well With The Real Worldthe director is Taika Waititi, will make his debut in Brazil at the beginning of the year 2020.

The movie solo The Black Widow it has been scheduled by Marvel to debut on the 1st of may, in the year 2020.

