Exitoína · Stupid, Love? The producer adds further evidence that Lady Gaga will release a single soon

It seems that the Stupid Love is closer to that of a fan of Lady Gaga.

Producer Mark Ronson has released a photo of the singer, on this Monday (10th) with a caption which reinforces the indication that the track will be released soon.

“It’s stupid how much I love this pic,” wrote Ronson, which is a reference to the alleged titles of the new music. In free translation, it means “It’s stupid how much I love this photo. Check it out:

According to the sources of the Hits Daily Doublealready you are all set for the release of the song has already leaked on the web last month.

The expectations came after some of the fans to find clues in the cógido the source of the web site of the year”. It was in this way that the title of Stupid Love it was first discovered.

+ Read More: Fans theorize that Lady Gaga will release the single Stupid Love on Valentine’s Day in the USA; understand the

Most recently, in the case that the release to happen this Friday (the 14th), Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day in the us, it gained strength after the photo concept of the Concert was visited by the social networks.

+ I get to your house in a unique and creative? Then take a look at this list. We classify the 5 items of the decor are inspired by the greatest names in Rock ‘n’ Roll.

1 – a Picture of Led Zeppelin: you Want to leave your home in the face of the rock? In this framework, it can help you! – https://amzn.to/2OkvdOQ

2 – the Pillow, the Beatles: a Fan of the band in English? This pillow will be perfect in your living room! – https://amzn.to/35yrD9t

3 – Jug Band-the Muse: This is the mug for the band Muse, it’s suuper practice. With a ceramic scratch-resistant, and it can be taken away in the dishwasher and in the microwave. – https://amzn.to/2shdDTm

4 the Clock as a Decorative AC/DC power supply: With this watch, you are not going to stop thinking about AC/DC at any hour of the day. – https://amzn.to/2OHynva

5 – the Doormat, the Rolling Stones, this doormat at your front door, the whole world will know just how much you are a big fan of the Rolling Stones (and who knows, you’re going to want to copy it) – https://amzn.to/35zDMuQ

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the magazine Exitoína you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.