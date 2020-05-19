Globoplay premiere, series, with, Jennifer Lopez

The Globoplay make their debut at this week’s two new titles from the thriller genre and the police: they are in Shades of Blue Secrets of the Police and the FBI.

Jennifer Lopez, and Ray Liotta star in Shades of Blue Secrets of the Police officers, whose three years are available on the platform starting today (12/05).

In this crime drama, Harlee Saints (Jennifer Lopez) is a detective in New York city, and as a single mother who has to join a unit of corrupt police officers led by the enigmatic lieutenant Matt Wozniak (Ray Liotta). With the financial problems, she agrees to black money, to provide a better life for her talented teenage daughter, Cristina (Sarah Jeffery). However, when Harlee is given by the group on anti-corruption in the FBI, she must decide whether to protect his old group, that’s immoral, or if you redeem them.

Already the FBI, the premiere is this Friday (15/05). Even the creator of the franchise, Chicago’s Dick Wolf, the series follows a routine within the office of the FBI in New York city.

The plant concentrates the agents of the elite, who can solve the case in order to maintain the city’s and the country’s safety and security. Maggie Bell’s (Missy Peregrym) if you agree strongly with the people you work with and those that they protect. Your partner’s Gift “LO” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), who has spent two years working undercover before it can be picked up by the FBI. They are supervised by Dana Mosier (Sela Ward), and operates under intense pressure and to command with authority. The team also includes the agent of Jubal Valentine’s (Jeremy Sisto), a sort of motivator for the team, and the analyst Kristen Chazal (Ebonée Christmas). The agents of the first class have been investigating the case of a large magnitude, including terrorism, and organized crime.

In the series, together with the success of the action on the platform, among them, the Archangel, the Renegade, the Homeland, the Impure, the One fighting Machine, Deadly, and 24 Hours a day.