Halle Berry recalls the day he competed at Miss World, Who is

Halle Berry (Photo: Playback)

Halle Berry recalls the day he competed in Miss United States in Miss World in 1986. “When it all started. 1986. “Miss World,” wrote the actress in caption of the image.

She was the first african to represent the country at the competition. She finished in sixth place in the edition, which was won by Miss Trinidad and Tobago, turkey, Giselle LaRonde.

At the age of 50 years old, the actress, who was the first black to win an academy award as Best Actress, she is a mother of two young children, Nahla8 years old, and Maceofrom 3 years of age.

