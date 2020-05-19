Halle Berry will be starring in the film but the director’s Independence on a Day – 19/05/2020

Halle Berry is going to try to save the Earth in “Moonfall”, a new film, but the director, Roland Emmerich. This information comes from The Hollywood Reporter.

The star of “John Wick 3” and “X-Men”, joins Josh Gad (“The beauty and the Beast”) in the production of the film was that it turned the stories in doomsday in his signature — see the “Independence Day”, “The Day After Tomorrow” and “2012”.

Produced and co-written by Emmerich with Spenser Cohen (“Management”) and Harald Kloser (“2012”), “Moonfall” and should start shooting by the end of the year, following the guidance of the security, in the light of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The release is in 2021.

Threat of the moon

As it says in the title, “Moonfall,” shows what happens when the leader is taken out of its orbit by a mysterious force, setting it on a collision course with the Earth. That is, when a team is put together with a desperate mission to attempt to land on the satellite and to avoid the tragedy.

As the Gad you will be a scientist and eccentric, it first finds out what is going wrong, Berry is a former astronaut and current administrator of Nasa, whose mission is to earlier keeps a track of the reasons for the disaster.