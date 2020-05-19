In spite of the campaign of Justin Bieber’, ‘Used’ debuts at 2 on the Billboard Hot 100

The first single ‘Yummy’, Justin Bieber has been stopped by the ‘The Box’, by Roddy Ricch, number six on the Billboard Hot 100

Reproduction/Instagram Justin Bieber didn’t quite make the top of the Billboard Hot 100



Justin Bieber rallied fans to make it “Yummy” estreasse at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, but the campaign didn’t work. The publication announced the rankings on Monday (the 13th), and showed a single in the 2nd position.

Bieber lost out in the 1st place for hip hop music Roddy Ricch, which was released only single “The Box”. In the video, the song is a little more than 33 million views on YouTube.

Last week, Justin Bieber made a tutorial to teach you the fans to make it “Yummy” comes to the top of the billboard Hot 100. The singer has come to ask the people to listen to the song on Spotify while they slept.

“Yummy”, which was launched at the beginning of the year, this is the first single from the new album of Justin Bieber, but no release date.