Jair bolsonaro discuss the return of football and the presidents of the Flamengo and Vasco da gama

The president of the Republic, Jair, jair bolsonaro, has received two of the presidents of the football clubs and the locals at the white house on Tuesday (the 19th).

Rodolfo Landim, Flamengo, Alexandre Campello, of Vasco da gama, had lunch with jair bolsonaro, the state Charged jair bolsonaro (Republican), actor Mario Frias), as well as the ministries of palace, Jorge Oliveira, Secretary-General of the Presidency), and of Luiz Eduardo Ramos, Secretary of Government.

The luncheon was held to discuss the resumption of the football competitions, stopped at the end of march, for the account of the coronavirus. In Rio de Janeiro, the city government of Marcelo Crivella has not yet authorized the return of the train.

A local team are studying to take the players and the technical team, to train in Brasilia on the stadium Mane Garrincha. The government has already put in the time and space for the disposal of the club.

At the end of April, jair bolsonaro claimed to want to return to sports activities in the country. The president conceded that the decision to go with “back to football” he did not, but that it would ‘work’.