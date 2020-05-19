Jennifer Aniston is still not back to talk to his brother

Jennifer Aniston still won’t speak to his half-brother, Alexander Aniston, well-known as AJ, or Alex Aniston, 31-year-old, which is the fruit of the second marriage of her father, actor John Aniston, featuring Sherry Rooney, whom she married in 1984.

The boy said in 2013 that it was ‘a walk in customer service*’ being the brother of the famous actress, with whom he does not speak for more than 10 years of age. At that time warned them never to ask for help with it, and it seems still out of order, because Alex lives in the back of a van and working as a street vendor.

According to In Touch, She neither keeps in touch with the two of them nephews and nieces, the children of Alex, Ryat, for five years, and She will, in about four years, who did not have any contact with his two children he had had with his ex-girlfriend, Adriane Hallek.

In the past year, the Daily Mail has revealed that She wanted to adopt the children, at the request of his father, who was concerned about the children. The news was never confirmed.

The magazine In Touch claims that AJ is a punk, anti-consumerist, which have held at bay a life-of-luxury, in the process’.

“Just don’t have as much to do with AJ since he was 14 years old … He thinks that she has no understanding of the real world.”, says the source.

The former actress’s Friends have also a brother, John Melick, on the part of his late mother, Nancy Dow. Melick is 60 years old, and he is an actor and assistant director, who lives in California, and it also has a little bit of contact with her.

John has two children: a daughter, Eilish K. Melick, a 24-year-old, who is an actress, and maintain some kind of contact with your aunt’s famous, and John T. Melick IV.

