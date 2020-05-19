Jennifer Aniston wore the engagement ring given by Brad Pitt, and when he saw the actor at the awards ceremony

Photo: Reproduction/ Twitter





Reminiscing about the old days? According to the Daily Mirror, Jennifer Aniston would have worn the engagement ring given to her by ex-husband Brad Pitt, when the two met up at the SAG Awards in the year 2020, which took place at the beginning of the year.

The posting states that, even after a period of time since the award was first discovered by now that the crown jewel of this on one of the fingers of the actress, it would be the same as that of the actor, was when both of them got engaged at the end of 1999.

Meet the artists gave a talk at the time, mainly because the two of them weren’t seen together since the end of the relationship, and in the year of 2006. Shortly after that, Brad engatou an affair with Angelina Jolie, with whom he remained for ten years.

The ring, according to the said publication, it was given to you by the actor in 1999 and is estimated at 500 billion dollars, to about two million and 900 thousand brazilian reais. In addition, Brad has also been responsible for the design, in collaboration with jewelry designer Silvia Damiani.

Today, Jennifer, and Brad is single and is the target of many rumors about a supposed revival of the relationship. However, to date, nothing has been confirmed yet.