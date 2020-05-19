Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she played a stripper in grace, in the film, which may give an indication to the Oscar – Monet

+



Jennifer Lopez in the trailer for The Coup (Photo: Playback)

Jennifer Lopez is one of the leading candidates for the academy award for Best Supporting Actress in the year 2020 for his acclaimed performance in the film ‘The con artists’ which hits the cinemas, the brazilians on the 28th of November.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the actress and singer has revealed that he made the movie for “free”. “I-I’m not rich, ‘The con artists’. I have made free, and will produce the film. Such as ‘Jenny from the Block’, I’m doing what I love,” said Lopez after the single was released in the year 2002.

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, The Coup-makers (2019) (Photo: Handout)

The film tells the story of a group of strippers who came together to defend themselves from their wealthy clients on Wall Street. For the measurement, then the production represents a milestone for female representation in film.

“This is our movie, where we send you at all,” he said of the singer. “We know that it is all produced by women, and a matron, woman, writer, woman, the protagonists are women. We’ve been watching the men take advantage of women in the movies a long time ago, so it’s interesting to see when the table turns”.

The singer is Jennifer Lopez in a scene from The scam artists (By 2019) (Photo: Playback)

“The con artists” is directed by Lorene Scafaria and starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, and Cardi B. on The role of Jennifer in the long-and is being constantly praised by the specialist press, which refers to the actress as one of the favorites for the academy award for Best Supporting Actress in the year 2020.

In her career as an actress and a celebrity, he has lived the ups and downs. She was nominated for the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in 1998 for the movie ‘Selena’.

On the other hand, she’s got five nominations at the Golden Raspberry awards, honoring the worst performances and movies of the year, she won the prize in 2003 for ‘Contact Risk’.

Jennifer Lopez in Toronto, ontario, Canada, in 2019 (Picture: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.