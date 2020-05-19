John Wick, The 3 – Parabellum | Halle Berry wanted to be in the film even before the script exists

The film By Chad Stahelski he talked to EW about the upcoming release of the John Wick, The 3 – Parabellum. During the conversation, he revealed that he Halle Berry want to be part of the film, even before a script even exists):

It was at the end of 2017 at the earliest, I received a phone call telling her that she wanted to talk to me. Didn’t know her before. She came to my office in midtown Manhattan, and he said, “I want to have a role in John Wick is 3”. And I told him that I was flattered, but didn’t have a script yet. And she said that it didn’t matter that I really wanted to like this. I don’t know if it would be a female role.

In the long, John Wick is the head of the prize TO$ 14 million. The reason: he broke a basic rule of thumb is not to kill anyone in the territory of the Hotel and a Continental breakfast. And, as if that were not enough, the victim was a member of the High-level. Now on to the killer’s need to stay alive, and face dangerous opponents while trying to get into in New York city.

The film is currently under the command of Chad Stahelski — who directed John Wick is A New Day To Kill. Keanu Reeves returns to the living on the main character and the cast also features Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.

John Wick, The 3 – Parabellum you have the premiere scheduled for may 16, 2019 at the latest, in Brazil.