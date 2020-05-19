Johnny Depp is to think about the divorce with Amber Heard

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Johnny Deppthat proved to be healthy, after worrying fans with her appearance, she decided to reflect on the past events of his life, in the entrvista the Rolling Stone Magazine! Johnny he made shocking revelations, and in addition to the controversial divorce Amber Heardwe also talked about its financial problems.
“I got more than I thought I would be able to. The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive at a certain place, with his eyes wide open, and you will leave the place with my eyes closed’. I couldn’t stand that pain every daythat , he said.
The actor also revealed that, to cope with his own feelings, he began to write his memoirs on a typewriter.
“I despejava of vodka in me, and in the morning he would begin to write until the tears took care of me and I could no longer see over the page. I have been trying to figure out what I had done to deserve this. I’ve tried to be nice to everyone. Help us all to be real with you all… The truth is, the most important thing to me. And yes, all of this happened,”has revealed to him.