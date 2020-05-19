Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande kick to the song that is accused of buying top-of-the-stop

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande defended themselves from the accusations of the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who said that the duo bribed the Chart, the largest parade of hits from the USA, in order to put on the song “Stuck With U in the first position, this week. The new single from Tekashi, “Gooba, he was in third place.

According to him, 30 million copies of “Stuck With U” could have been purchased with the same credit card, and that evidenciaria beat for Ariana and Justin to get in the 1st place. On the other hand, the two singers hit all the accusations, saying that there is a purchase limit for a user in all the digital stores.

Total

“Anyone who knows me, or follows me for some time knows that the numbers are not the driving force behind anything I do. I feel so grateful to be able to sing along. Be grateful that there are people who want to listen to me. So thankful to even be here,” started Ariana.

“I didn’t get a 1st place on the Billboard charts during the first five years of his career, and it doesn’t upset me, because, from the bottom of my heart, it’s all about the music. It’s about the fans. I promise I wasn’t thinking about what I am missing somethin’,” he said.

“The fans have bought this song [‘Stuck With U’]. The fans Who bought this song. The fans bought that one too. None of them bought it for the song more than four times, as it says in the rules,” she said.

“The sales are more than just a few clicks. Do not give in to descreditar, it does not matter how hard you try. For anyone who is unhappy with their position in the parade, or trying to, in all the ways descreditar females (and these are the ones who, for whatever reason, I would urge you to be humble’, needled.

“I’ve had a lot of ‘almost firsts’ in my career, and I never complain because I am grateful to talk to you… And you would feel the same way. Congratulations to all my colleagues are talented, they are stopped during the week. Even in the face of the number 3,” he said.

Justin bieber

Bieber, meanwhile, has used the Stories to refute the other charges 6ix9ine, who said that the song is not featured on all of their streams. “It is the telling of the streams overall, but this is a one-stop america, then it only counts for the streams take place here,” he said.

The singer also spoke out against the rapper for using the name Ariana, by directing his attacks against her. “This is my song with Ariana Grande, and I am honored to be working with her. If you’re going to tell me the name of it, please be sure to tell me. It’s in our music,” he said.