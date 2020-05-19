Justin Bieber announced his new album, Changes, and releases her Kehlani – 28/01/2020

The pop superstar Justin Bieber has given the details of their upcoming full-length album. Titled Changes, it will be released in the month of February, and have gained a prior to the duo to Get to Me, and with Kehlani, which is made available to you today.

In the fifth of his career and the first since the Purpose of 2015, and its official release date is the 14th of the month of February.

Bieber had already released a single, Yummi and now runs a song, a footprint in his soul, in collaboration with Kehlani to Get to Me.

After releasing the Changes, Bieber will make a long tour of the United States, starting on the 14th of may in Seattle, washington.