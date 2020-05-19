Katy-Perry-accused-of-harassment by the actor’s ‘Teenage Dream’ | Music

The actor, who appeared opposite Katy Perry in the music video for “Teenage Dream”, and spoke about the possibility of a harassment-that is, suffered for her, at the time of writing. Josh Kloss has made a number of posts on a Sunday (the 11th), a day after a video is complete of nine years on the air.

Happy birthday to one of the more confusing, offensive, and depreciadores I’ve ever made,” wrote the actor, at the end of this post.

A new confusion involving California, and it happens a little later in the american courts to decide who she is supposed to pay you compensation for the copying “the” Dark Horse” at the end of July.

Kloss began to think of it as a singer, he was cool, kind, and gentle at first, but then showed some composure at a time when other people were around. “She told me that it was ‘disgusting’ take me until the middle of the movie set”.

“I was embarrassed, but I kept on doing the best for me, because my ex was engaged I love it and I want to take care of my daughter. I knew that I had to hold her,” he said.

Kloss also stated to the day in which he was a party, and I lowered the sweatpants and the underwear he was wearing, leaving you in the penis for the show. “You can imagine how I felt pathetic and ashamed of?”, he wrote to the actor.

After that, he said that the purpose of the post is to show you that abusive relationships are not always led by men. "Our culture is focused on proving that men can be evil, but women in power are just as disgusting as much," he said.

“It is put forward as a leader is incredible, and their songs are great anthems of empowerment,” he said.

The singer has not spoken directly on the issue, but it did get a tweet on Sunday (the 11th), which was the subject of his new song “Small Talk”. “We can’t be good, and kind? Why is it so hard to find?”.

The actor has revealed that it has won a US$ 650 with the “Teenage Dream” at the time, and his image has been used on a world tour and a DVD of the album in addition to on the internet. He claims that the only one in the cast who showed up it was him.

“I have been told by their reps not to say anything publicly about Katy. They are produced, and to respond to interview me,” he says.

The comments on the posts of him that are full of people defending the Dedicated. “Why are you not talking about Katy? You are obsessed with. No one believes in you. You are not important, it is only referred to as ‘the guy from the Teenage Dream’,” said one person at the post of the acting.

“You just want attention”, he said to the other person. “I’m sorry, but you’re acting like a child,” wrote a third.

On Sunday (the 11th), he also posted another photo and wrote: "the Kardashian's and Kris Jenner are two women who are a lot more powerful than I and treated me with respect. You have to give it to them, all of this is fairness.

In the second group (12), the actor shared an image of the interview being revised, presumably because someone in the team of the year”.

“I’m putting this here to lighten up at all. I don’t want money for it, as many of you might think it is. I don’t want fame, it was because of this that I experienced, I continued to work and support the image of ‘Teenage Dream’,” he wrote.