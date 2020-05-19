Katy-Perry-announces-fifth-album-in-studio – check it out!

Music
The song “the Daisies” is the first release from the album.
Victor Cayres on Thursday, the 14th of may 2020
After announcing the first official single from his fifth studio album, the singer has Katy Perry he revealed in a brief video that is on your CD even without the title – it will be released on the 14th of August, in the year 2020.
The song “Daisies”that is the first release from the album will be released on all platforms to digital in the next on Friday, the 15th of may.
