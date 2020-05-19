Katy Perry-this is handled in the$ 600 billion from the photo ‘fantasized’ of, Hillary Clinton on Halloween – Monetary

+



Katy Perry and a friend, dressed for Bill and Hillary Clinton, on the Halloween of 2016 (Picture: Getty Images)

Katy Perry always wows the fans with their choice of costumes for Halloween. Therefore, in the 2016 olympics, she became Hillary Clinton for the party, which was accompanied by a friend dressed as Bill Clinton (come on stream in 2016, the current groom of Perry, Orlando Bloom, chose a cartoon version of the president, the Trump). The problem with this is that, at the time of taking the pictures from you and put it on social networks, the singer shared a photo of one on the planet.

Katy Perry (Photo: Handout)

BILL & HILL 4EVA”, a member of the jury of ‘American Idol,’ legendou of the post, which stays on your profile in the Instagram, and more than 558 thousand cured. The Backgrid, photo agency, which owns the rights to the image, is suing Katy Perry, in a US$ 150 billion (approximately us$ 600 million), claiming that the singer has been approached numerous times to the fall of 2017 at the beginning of this month on the use of the photo. Even so, representatives from Katy Perry’s ‘ gone to the agency to post a picture, in accordance with the The E! News.

In the case that it is not a novelty to name a few. In the past month, Katy and her team have been ordered to shell out over 2,78 million dollars after a jury found it had copied one of her hit song. The jury also found that the hit song of 2013, “Dark Horse,” which spent four weeks at the top position on the billboard Hot 100 on the Billboard charts in the beginning of 2014, and was featured in a Super Bowl, it was a copy of a song, christian, 2009, entitled “Joyful Noise”.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.