Khloe Kardashian has a walk-in closet for her wigs – Glamour Magazine

Being a Kardashian has its perks, you know? After her “break up” the internet to show off to your refrigerator as a giant and unique machine for frozen yogurt (yes!!), now it’s time for sister Khloe to shock their followers with a certain extravagance.

Khloe Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram )

On his Instagram, the manager shares a portion of her closet dedicated to all of your hair wigs, and hair extensions. The “50 shades of blonde! It’s one of my favorite rooms,” she wrote in the video’s.

Khloé and her walk-in-closet-of-a wig (Photo: Playback / Instagram )

Can you imagine the number of extensions, and hairpieces for having a closed off space for it in your room? As it is, this is the session for clarity and tone. Do you imagine the other shades….

