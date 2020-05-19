Khloé Kardashian is Kris Jenner, and is impressed with the likeness – Who is the

+



Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian he impressed the fans when featured as Kris Jenner. The play, which was performed in order to illustrate the last episode of this season Keeping Up With the Kardashianshe scored a lot of similarities between mother and daughter.

find out more

On Instagram, the business has released a series of photos that can compare with Kris Jenner, and herself, was embasbacada the similarity between the two. “It’s safe to say that I had so much fun being a Kris Jenner !! It is so amazing! PS: I never thought I would look so much with my mom until I put this wig on,” he said.

The internet has been very pleased to see it in the photos. All the fans have left comments concerned with the approach. “This is the first time that she really looks like her mom, wow!”, he said with a huge fan following. The other went on to say: “You are your mother’s spit! I had already noticed this for a while now.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Khloé Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.