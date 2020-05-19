Kim Kardashian and Kanye west have been living on the opposite side of the house, says the website

Kim Kardashian passes by the quarantine on account of the coronavirus, with her husband, Kanye West, and their children. But, according to a source said to the Sun newspaper, the wedding doesn’t look like much: that she and the rapper have “lived on the opposite side of the house.

“Kim, it’s getting crazy, now that she is used to being active. It is also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is upset with Kanye west and thinks that he is not taking her weight in household responsibilities. They are staying at opposite ends of the house, in order to keep things civilized,” the source said.

In the past two weeks, a person close to him told Us Weekly that “Kim and Kanye have been discussing a lot over the years. He is really giving the nerve of her”. The HollywoodLife, another person said: “Kim is really in need of a break and time alone so, He took all the kids to take a break from it. She was in love with both of the children, but as with any parent, it just needs time to herself. She needed time to the children, and the shouting”.

Kim and Kanye got married in 2014, and the share of the daughters of the North, 6 years, Chicago for 2 years, and the children’s Saint, a 4-year, and Ps, 1 year warranty.