Kim Kardashian blends sweatshirts, papete and a grant of$ 284 thousand on the day of the trial – Who is the

Kim Kardashian (Foto: Grosby Group)

Kim Kardashian he was again wearing a look at, extremely comfortable to squeeze in a session on the night of the photo shoot at Milk Studios in Hollywood.. This time, however, the manager decided to make an unusual combination: the Shirt and the pants and the sweatshirt, papete and the stock exchange underlined the Hermes Birkin Pourosus, valued at US $70 billion – the equivalent to R$ 284 billion at the current exchange rate.

The set of clothing, in fact, it is the product of a collection of Yeezy, which was signed by her husband, Kanye West. This is not the first time that Kim appears to look comfortable.

Most recently, she’s been shot out of the same studio, with a look of good-looking, and completely without make-up. At the time, she also drank coffee, and proved to be peaceful with such things.

Kim Kardashian (Foto: Grosby Group)

