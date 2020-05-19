Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, you know that you resume dating, it’s inevitable

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottthat heralded the end of a relationship into the beginning of the month, you are already thinking about the possibility of a reconciliation. A source has revealed to the The E! News it Case and Travis they know that to continue the relationship is “inevitable.”

“The two of them know that it’s inevitable, they just needed some time to breathe, to solve some of their problems”revealed a source. “They want to do it right, and you have demonstrated that you lack one of the other, and yet they’re in love”.

The two stars, they knew that it was something temporary. A source told E! that is, the two are “taking a break”, but they kept finding themselves in the last few weeks, for the sake of their daughter Stormi Webster.