Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, you know that you resume dating, it’s inevitable

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottthat heralded the end of a relationship into the beginning of the month, you are already thinking about the possibility of a reconciliation. A source has revealed to the The E! News it Case and Travis they know that to continue the relationship is “inevitable.”
“The two of them know that it’s inevitable, they just needed some time to breathe, to solve some of their problems”revealed a source. “They want to do it right, and you have demonstrated that you lack one of the other, and yet they’re in love”.
The two stars, they knew that it was something temporary. A source told E! that is, the two are “taking a break”, but they kept finding themselves in the last few weeks, for the sake of their daughter Stormi Webster.
And as long as the source is informed in advance that they were “fighting”, it seems that his decision to take a break from it was worth it. In a statement, Has assured fans that she and Travis were “just fine.”
“Travis and I are doing very well and our main focus right now is Stormi‼”, she has tweeted. “To our friendship, and our youngest daughter is the top priority.”
Travis has also dismissed the rumors of infidelity in your relationship. He gently reminded the followers that refer to the stories to be “false” on your life “really affected”. He said: “Once again, these untrue stories about me being in love is just not true. The focus is on the life, music and family-at this point it is what it is-real.
These theories have also been thoroughly refuted, when her alleged lover said: “None of these rumors are true, it’s just the Internet, by creating a false narrative”.
After the break, all of the shares of the Case and the Individual have been considered by the general public, including a whole night of Performing with her friends. On the tour, she made a brief appearance in the studio of the former Tygacausing rumors that the two were back together again.
However, a source has revealed that it is quite the opposite. “Kylie isn’t interested in anyone else at the moment. She hated all the rumors about her and Tyga – the one that is not going to happen again”says the source.
“She is focused only on the happiness of it, and Stormi”ended the source.
Please see below for the novel, Kylie Jenner, & Travis Scott-in photos:the
