Kylie Jenner will never prevent Him from Scott to spend Christmas with her, and the Stormi

When it comes to Christmas Kylie Jenner(it is destroyed with a hit Rise and Shine) just want to spread the joy!

According to a source, the star, 22-year-old from KUWTK are you planning to celebrate the holiday season at the side of the Travis Scott in the next week or so. However, it is not for the reason you think: the two of they want their daughter Stormi Websterenjoy the holiday with their parents.

“Kylie and Travis will be spending the holiday season together with Stormi in Los Angelesit, ” said a source to the The E! News. “They will do things together as a family, to leave everything in the best possible way to Stormi. Travis will be at the party with your family, as well as in a number of other events. They are excited to give Stormi a great Christmas“.

The source explained that even though the two have ended in October, and they wanted the baby to have an experience of a lifetime at this season of the year.