Lady Gaga makes history, and the internet proclaimed as the “Queen of Pop”

Once again, Lady Gaga has ended up on a night out with the prizes. The more achievements, the pop singer has made history at the Grammy awards. The winner of the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, it has become the first to win this category for two years in a row.

In this year’s edition, and Lady Gaga, it’s on the side of the Bradley, the Cooper, won the award for I’ll Never Love Again”, the soundtrack to a Star is Born. In 2019, the same as the movie gave him a gramophone to the duet for the Shallow Now.

That’s all it took was for the “little monsters” if empolgassem. After all, there’s no doubt about it, to them, that is, Lady Gaga is the “Queen of Pop”.

Lady gaga was not at the awards ceremony this year, which has frustrated fans who wanted to see her, holding on to the gramofones. It is worth noting that the singer is absent from public events since September of last year. There is an expectation that they show up in the next week for the Super Bowl, according to TMZ.

After all, there are 11 gramofones achieved by Lady Gaga’s in the ten categories of the different. She is the latest female artist for most times winning at the Grammy’s.

