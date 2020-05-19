Lady Gaga makes history, and the internet proclaimed as the “Queen of Pop”

Once again, Lady Gaga has ended up on a night out with the prizes. The more achievements, the pop singer has made history at the Grammy awards. The winner of the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, it has become the first to win this category for two years in a row.

In this year’s edition, and Lady Gaga, it’s on the side of the Bradley, the Cooper, won the award for I’ll Never Love Again”, the soundtrack to a Star is Born. In 2019, the same as the movie gave him a gramophone to the duet for the Shallow Now.

That’s all it took was for the “little monsters” if empolgassem. After all, there’s no doubt about it, to them, that is, Lady Gaga is the “Queen of Pop”.

Nobody is safe

the year is 2020 and for lady gaga to win a Grammy award for a star is born the legend pic.twitter.com/L3Dknooqzh — in your head (@_betofree) January 27, 2020

History in the making

Lady Gaga became the first artist in history to win the category for “Best Song Written for Visual Media” for 2 years in a row! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/zJl8Ay19oe — of marlon (@angeldoown) January 26, 2020 a

To honor the queen

I’ll never love again, the song is perfect and it is now a Grammy winner Lady Gaga is the queen of music, YES #Grammys pic.twitter.com/4OPNokRP3M — of marlon (@angeldoown) January 26, 2020 a

LADY GAGA YOU ARE THE QUEEN OF POP, EVEN IN THE FACE OF IT, MY GOD #GRAMMYs — PAN (@forumpandlr) January 26, 2020 a

not out or on the red carpet, and lady gaga has already won 2 grammy awards #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Dsa8QKyIld — rafael (@rafaelkjls) January 26, 2020 a

who is the queen of pop? lady gaga,so shut your mouth pic.twitter.com/e5xdgGaCJi — edward (@iamlittecat) January 26, 2020 a

Where is it?

Lady gaga was not at the awards ceremony this year, which has frustrated fans who wanted to see her, holding on to the gramofones. It is worth noting that the singer is absent from public events since September of last year. There is an expectation that they show up in the next week for the Super Bowl, according to TMZ.

LADY GAGA, PLEASE APPEAR AT THE GRAMMY’S FOR HER WITH HER NEW GRAMOFONES pic.twitter.com/AfXtPqyM0I — the bot’s gaga (@botdagaga) January 26, 2020 a

Need any help there?

After all, there are 11 gramofones achieved by Lady Gaga’s in the ten categories of the different. She is the latest female artist for most times winning at the Grammy’s.

The decade has barely begun, and Lady Gaga has already won 2 Grammy awards pic.twitter.com/qeBTIkjt7v — ‘bocão’ (@marrentovictor) January 26, 2020 a

11 TIME GRAMMY WINNER LADY GAGA U N HIM WILL BE PERFECT DOES IT?? pic.twitter.com/KCooz3ORcN — on … | LG6 IS COMING (@mystargaga) January 26, 2020 a

And the enemies? How do I?