Lady Gaga says: ‘romance’ with Bradley Cooper was a marketing ploy

In the year 2018. The world was in a frenzy, with a possible romance between the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Both are exposed to the film A Star is bornthe winner of the academy award for Best Song Shallow. The atmosphere of the novel it was clear — and it’s a bit of a shame: Her was the bride, and Cooper, is married to a model, Irina Shayk. The status of both of these do not prevent them, for the prize of the Academy of Hollywood, walking hand-in-hand and singing, and abraçadinhos on the piano. Months later, the wedding of Cooper’s that was down the drain, as well as on the engagement of Her…

Now, Lady Gaga in an interview with Oprah, the magazine, Heensures that everything has been “orchestrated” by the two of them into a marketing ploy.

“Criamos a love story. For me, as a singer and an actress, of course, I want people to think I had fallen in love. And we knew that we wanted people to feel that love in the same place. We wanted to pass it on to all of the lens and pass through to the TV, for those who were watching. We worked hard, we worked for days on end. We’ve done it all – it was all orchestrated,” said the singer.

Gaga admits, however, that you would like the results of your playing, the more deserving of an Oscar nomination for the music that gave you the award. “In fact, we’ll talk about it: ‘We have done a very good job. I’ve done all of that for impact, not for the fame.”