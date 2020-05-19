Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil | the New posters, bring in Angelina Jolie’s menacing

The Walt Disney Studios have released two new posters for Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil. Check it out:

The following will show that, Maleficent (Jolie) and her god-daughter Aurora (Fanning) begins to question her complex family relationships. As a result, they have to deal with a proposal of marriage, and more and more turns to the queen Ingrid’s (Pfeiffer) in the life of the city. Robert Lindsay is the king, and John Harris, Dickinson plays prince Phillip.

Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil arrives in theaters in brazil in the 17th of October.