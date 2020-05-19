Producer calls Angelina Jolie’s in “girl love life, with a little bit of talent” in the e-mails leaked from Sony Entertainment

Angelina Jolie may even be the proud owner of an Oscar nomination, but, even so, is the darling of the world. Producer Scott Rudin called her a woman, in a later Interview, the girl love life, with a little bit of talent” in one of the emails from Sony that were leaked after an attack by a hacker.

The information is from the british newspaper the Daily Mail.

According to the national newspaper in English, the complaint of the Rudin has made it to another producer in the studio, and that he was being pressured by the actress to kick-start the recording Friend.

Jolie dreams about playing for the queen of Egypt in the theaters in a long, under the direction of David Fincher.

At the time of the exchange of the messages Here, I was involved with the cinebiografia of Steve Jobs, and not be able to work with Angelina. Currently, the feature film about the life of the creator of the Apple is the Universal, and it will be directed by Danny Boyle.

Scott Rudin has advised the co-worker to explain the situation to the Diamond before it that it might interfere with the work, Here is the movie about Jobs. In addition to this, the producers have said they don’t want to spend$ 180 million just to satisfy the ego of a girl’s love life with a little bit of talent. For him, the movie’s about Friend it would be seen as a joke and a complete failure at the box office.

See also:

The new film by Angelina Jolie-is accused of racism

The fan has a panic attack, and gets some help from Angelina Jolie