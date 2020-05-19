Rolling Stone magazine · a couple of ex Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis, are giving evidence in a court case against a newspaper

The star has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2018, and then to wage an all-out battle in court against the newspaper, which shared the news

Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit for years now, ever since I have been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heardin April 2018 at the latest, in the course of publication from the newspaper The Sun. However, in the last few days, and new people have joined in the plot: the ex-wives of Johnny Depp.

According to the Hugo Gloss, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder we have seen the favor of the celestial body in the proceedings against the newspaper The Sun and contrary to the chief executive officer By Dan Woottonresponsible for the material in which the actor is accused of domestic violence Heardleaving you with the “feared” for his life.

The two actors have laid down in favor of the cause of the Wifegrounds of good behaviour for the time. Paradise you mentioned the relationship with the actor, and the two children they had: “I Know all about the Johnny for more than 25 years of age. We have been partners for 14 years, and we have created two children together. Over the years, I have met Johnny you as a person and a father, kind, considerate, generous, and non-violent. He has never been violent or abusive to me.”

Winona Ryder he said: “I do Not understand the charges[[Amber Heard]. He has never, ever been violent towards me. Never, ever, in any way, it was unfair to me”.

A representative of the Heard he commented on the testimony: “We were so happy that they would not have had the same experience with the Sra. Heard. However, the experience of one woman is not necessarily the experience of another woman.”

The witnesses were to be launched on the 25th of march, in London, england. However, with the multi – coronavirusesthe trial will be delayed, with a start, to the 7th of July.

